Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Receives $20.09 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.09.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Anglo American from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group raised Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Anglo American in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Shares of NGLOY stock opened at $11.73 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.64 and a 200 day moving average of $13.37. Anglo American has a 52 week low of $10.37 and a 52 week high of $22.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

