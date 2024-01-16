AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 821,912 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 1,376,974 shares.The stock last traded at $16.97 and had previously closed at $17.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Monday, September 25th. HSBC upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AU

AngloGold Ashanti Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AngloGold Ashanti

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AU. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,900,771 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $393,432,000 after purchasing an additional 383,360 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the 3rd quarter worth about $245,342,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,002,317 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $162,724,000 after purchasing an additional 594,702 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,174,686 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $214,584,000 after purchasing an additional 226,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 5,428,819 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $85,775,000 after purchasing an additional 700,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

About AngloGold Ashanti

(Get Free Report)

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.