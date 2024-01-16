Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Short Interest Update

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,250,000 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the December 15th total of 3,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BUD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.38.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Down 0.1 %

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BUD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 82,251.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,048 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $286,874,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772,246 shares in the last quarter. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter valued at $96,594,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3,774.4% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,197,204 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $65,775,000 after buying an additional 1,166,304 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,367,287 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $573,311,000 after buying an additional 1,077,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3,313.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 823,558 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $46,712,000 after buying an additional 799,434 shares in the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BUD stock opened at $65.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $113.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.19. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $51.66 and a one year high of $67.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $15.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

(Get Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.