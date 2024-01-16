Annex Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 34.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,380 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,558 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $9,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lattice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter worth $563,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 145.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,015 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,512,000 after buying an additional 16,609 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 46.9% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,959 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,754 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter worth $2,927,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WST traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $346.09. The company had a trading volume of 228,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,146. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $348.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $368.73. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $247.64 and a fifty-two week high of $415.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $747.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.31 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is presently 10.80%.

In related news, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total transaction of $353,537.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,270 shares in the company, valued at $443,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,190 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.37, for a total transaction of $383,620.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total transaction of $353,537.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,270 shares in the company, valued at $443,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

