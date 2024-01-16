Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $10.18 Million Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,550 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,768 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $10,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,154 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,389 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,130,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,745,177. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.09 and a 1 year high of $165.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.58.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.88.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AMAT

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.