Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $17.54 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,048 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,703 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 1.1% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $17,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COST. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 42.3% during the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 74 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 101.5% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.09, for a total transaction of $1,132,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,412 shares in the company, valued at $14,385,479.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.09, for a total transaction of $1,132,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,385,479.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total value of $2,509,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,333.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,577 shares of company stock worth $8,447,008 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ COST traded down $3.26 on Tuesday, reaching $679.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,093,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $301.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.76. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $465.33 and a 1-year high of $686.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $626.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $579.57.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $15.00 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.81%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $635.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $632.40.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

