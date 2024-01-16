Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $3.65 Million Stock Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $3,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTE. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,670 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 262,768.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,824,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,612 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,142,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,045,000 after acquiring an additional 643,607 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 635.7% in the 2nd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 697,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,228,000 after acquiring an additional 603,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,167,000. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTE traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,180,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,982. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $54.94 and a 52 week high of $69.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.18 and its 200-day moving average is $64.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $158.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.72.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.13. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $59.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.84 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.597 dividend. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is 30.48%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

