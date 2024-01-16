Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $5.79 Million Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Annex Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,643 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the second quarter worth $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eaton in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.85.

Eaton Trading Down 0.2 %

ETN traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $241.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 902,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,016. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $150.86 and a twelve month high of $244.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $232.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.