Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $8.11 Million Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 22.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,143 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $8,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 16.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the third quarter worth $3,919,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 95.7% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 5.4% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in Medpace by 5.5% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 36,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Medpace alerts:

Insider Activity at Medpace

In related news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 10,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.15, for a total value of $3,160,422.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,292 shares in the company, valued at $5,259,361.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.11, for a total value of $7,077,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,889,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,502,895.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 10,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.15, for a total transaction of $3,160,422.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,259,361.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 210,391 shares of company stock worth $58,708,131. Corporate insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP traded down $0.84 on Tuesday, hitting $285.89. The company had a trading volume of 115,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,492. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.00 and a 1-year high of $317.57. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $288.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.54.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.17. Medpace had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 68.48%. The firm had revenue of $492.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MEDP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $289.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MEDP

Medpace Profile

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.