Annex Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 822,857 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205,094 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.07% of Southwestern Energy worth $5,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SWN. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the first quarter worth $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 554.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,574 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 7,263 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 106.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,288 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SWN traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.66. 19,608,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,209,992. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.18. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $4.57 and a 12-month high of $7.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.59 and a 200 day moving average of $6.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 62.31% and a return on equity of 14.13%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.74.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

