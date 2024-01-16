Annex Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 176.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,968 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 128,844 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $11,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Fortinet by 99,008.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 213,366,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,128,404,000 after purchasing an additional 213,151,613 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 125,937.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $713,680,000 after purchasing an additional 14,586,086 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth $312,964,000. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth $196,858,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth $175,298,000. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on FTNT. William Blair cut Fortinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Fortinet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Fortinet from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Fortinet from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.71.

Fortinet Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Fortinet stock traded down $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $61.76. 5,188,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,774,528. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $81.24. The company has a market cap of $47.43 billion, a PE ratio of 42.39, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.09.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $2,809,587.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,701,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,269,590.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total transaction of $438,687.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,498,000.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $2,809,587.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,701,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,269,590.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,416 shares of company stock valued at $7,025,948 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

