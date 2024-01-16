Annex Advisory Services LLC Sells 279 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Annex Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,881,822,000 after buying an additional 223,342,974 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $613,391,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,744,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20,209.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,099,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,734,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,522 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $0.94 on Tuesday, hitting $304.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,812,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,046. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $294.90 and a 200-day moving average of $281.38. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $218.32 and a 52-week high of $306.74. The company has a market capitalization of $77.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.