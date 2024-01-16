Annex Advisory Services LLC Sells 5,463 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,962 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,463 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 491.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 71.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at $1,173,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,553,000 after buying an additional 14,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.94. 3,224,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,546,521. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $46.91 and a one year high of $79.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.64.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 180.32% and a positive return on equity of 13.89%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.08%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

