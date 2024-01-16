Annex Advisory Services LLC Sells 58,509 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 204,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,509 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.3% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Annex Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $38,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 10,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $205.16. 1,093,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735,076. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $216.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $201.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.13.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

