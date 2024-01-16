Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Stock Position Cut by Guardian Wealth Management Inc.

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Apollo Global Management makes up 3.4% of Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $3,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 66.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 87,500 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total transaction of $7,539,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,094,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,949,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total value of $7,539,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,094,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,949,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $1,721,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 372,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,104,482.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 177,500 shares of company stock worth $15,620,100. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of APO stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.06. 561,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,160,945. The company has a market capitalization of $53.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.16 and a fifty-two week high of $97.27.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.09). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $834.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.03 million. Research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on APO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.42.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

