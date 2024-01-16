Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Short Interest Down 27.6% in December

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 399,000 shares, a decrease of 27.6% from the December 15th total of 550,800 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 203,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AIT traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $168.52. 6,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,229. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.07. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 52 week low of $119.91 and a 52 week high of $176.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 8.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.12%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, Director Mary Dean Hall sold 2,000 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total transaction of $307,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,999.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mary Dean Hall sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total transaction of $307,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,999.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 1,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $323,411.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,853,719.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,584 shares of company stock worth $1,715,612. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 963.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

