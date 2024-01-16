Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth $304,000. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 169.2% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

ANET stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $252.56. 1,322,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,419,921. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $226.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.83. The stock has a market cap of $78.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.26, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.57 and a fifty-two week high of $257.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 33.97%. Research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total value of $415,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,946 shares in the company, valued at $14,323,531.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total value of $415,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,323,531.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total value of $3,384,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,736,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,625,334. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 232,416 shares of company stock worth $51,397,892 over the last three months. 18.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on ANET. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Arista Networks from $217.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.94.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

