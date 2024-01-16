Ark Trading Up 17.7% This Week (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. One Ark coin can now be purchased for about $0.80 or 0.00001866 BTC on major exchanges. Ark has a total market cap of $143.48 million and $6.69 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ark has traded up 17.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002625 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001703 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001379 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002586 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002101 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 178,270,518 coins and its circulating supply is 178,271,300 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

