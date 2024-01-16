ASD (ASD) Price Hits $0.0494

ASD (ASD) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. One ASD token can currently be bought for about $0.0494 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ASD has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. ASD has a total market capitalization of $32.60 million and approximately $3.16 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ASD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005605 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00019304 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.51 or 0.00278060 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,333.14 or 0.99984015 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00011397 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00010710 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004846 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000685 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD (ASD) is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.04796026 USD and is up 1.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $3,105,545.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ASD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.