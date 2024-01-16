ASD Trading Down 17.7% This Week (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. One ASD token can currently be bought for $0.0485 or 0.00000113 BTC on major exchanges. ASD has a total market capitalization of $32.02 million and $3.29 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ASD has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018620 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.90 or 0.00279775 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,851.28 or 0.99993194 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00011484 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00010466 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004540 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000672 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.04796026 USD and is up 1.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $3,105,545.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

