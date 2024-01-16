AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Gap Down to $69.42

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $69.42, but opened at $67.06. AstraZeneca shares last traded at $67.24, with a volume of 1,286,731 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on AZN shares. HSBC started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Stock Down 2.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.49.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AstraZeneca

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.5% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.9% during the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 4.2% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 4.1% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 3.1% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 15.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.