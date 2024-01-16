Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Purchased by Genus Capital Management Inc.

Genus Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 259.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,610 shares during the quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Atkore worth $4,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATKR. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atkore in the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Atkore by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in Atkore by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Atkore by 208.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 222.4% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares in the last quarter.

Get Atkore alerts:

Atkore Price Performance

ATKR stock traded down $1.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.20. The stock had a trading volume of 397,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,827. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 2.17. Atkore Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.99 and a 1-year high of $165.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.40 million. Atkore had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 51.03%. Atkore’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atkore Inc. will post 14.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Atkore

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 79,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total value of $11,999,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,113,291. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 79,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total value of $11,999,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,788 shares in the company, valued at $19,113,291. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 5,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total value of $654,345.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,086 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,376.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,746 shares of company stock valued at $12,672,194. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Atkore Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.