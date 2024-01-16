Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA) Short Interest Update

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 319,000 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the December 15th total of 405,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.75 per share, for a total transaction of $37,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,752.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlanta Braves
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,579,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,533,000 after acquiring an additional 52,170 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 6.3% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 844,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,561,000 after purchasing an additional 50,030 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 6.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 805,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,672,000 after purchasing an additional 48,961 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Atlanta Braves by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,776,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 238,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,262,000 after buying an additional 7,590 shares in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Atlanta Braves Stock Performance
Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $271.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.92 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atlanta Braves will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlanta Braves from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Atlanta Braves
About Atlanta Braves
Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.
