Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK) Short Interest Down 18.5% in December

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 920,700 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the December 15th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 225,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BATRK. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atlanta Braves from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded Atlanta Braves from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Atlanta Braves Stock Performance

BATRK opened at $39.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.37. Atlanta Braves has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $50.15.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $271.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.92 million. On average, analysts forecast that Atlanta Braves will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.75 per share, with a total value of $37,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,752.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlanta Braves

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BATRK. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Atlanta Braves by 6.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 10,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 99.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in Atlanta Braves by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 17,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

