Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Given New $220.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $180.00 to $220.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 7.70% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TEAM. Capital One Financial began coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com cut Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Atlassian in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.44.
Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $977.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.59 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 50.61% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atlassian will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.84, for a total transaction of $1,960,039.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,532 shares in the company, valued at $101,922,050.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.19, for a total value of $472,239.30. Following the sale, the president now owns 186,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,591,739.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.84, for a total value of $1,960,039.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,922,050.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 325,040 shares of company stock worth $65,042,392 in the last three months. Insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Atlassian by 29.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,233,000 after buying an additional 46,418 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Atlassian by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Atlassian by 7.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,075,000 after buying an additional 8,491 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian during the first quarter worth approximately $1,163,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Atlassian during the first quarter worth approximately $6,015,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.36% of the company’s stock.
Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.
