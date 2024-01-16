Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) & Scopus BioPharma (NASDAQ:SCPS) Financial Review

Scopus BioPharma (NASDAQ:SCPS – Get Free Report) and Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.7% of Atossa Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of Scopus BioPharma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of Atossa Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Scopus BioPharma has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atossa Therapeutics has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scopus BioPharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Atossa Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Scopus BioPharma and Atossa Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Atossa Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 449.39%. Given Atossa Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Atossa Therapeutics is more favorable than Scopus BioPharma.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Scopus BioPharma and Atossa Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scopus BioPharma N/A N/A -$11.61 million N/A N/A Atossa Therapeutics N/A N/A -$26.96 million ($0.24) -3.79

Profitability

This table compares Scopus BioPharma and Atossa Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scopus BioPharma N/A N/A -1,284.70% Atossa Therapeutics N/A -24.80% -23.82%

Summary

Atossa Therapeutics beats Scopus BioPharma on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Scopus BioPharma

Scopus BioPharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing transformational therapeutics targeting serious diseases with unmet medical needs. It offers Duet Platform, which consists of signal transducer and activator of transcription 3 (STAT3), a master immune checkpoint inhibitor and toll-like receptor 9 (TLR9), as well as includes CpG-STAT3ASO (DUET-02), CpG-STAT3siRNA (DUET-01), and CpG-STAT3decoy (DUET-03); and that develops a suite of bifunctional oligonucleotides that activate antigen-presenting cells (APCs) in the tumor microenvironment that alleviates tumor immunosuppression to jump-start T cell-mediated immune responses. The company is also developing DUET-01, as a monotherapy targeting B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; DUET-02 that provides systemic delivery for treatment of solid tumors comprising prostate or kidney cancers; and DUET-03, which targets the actual STAT3 transcription factor protein. Scopus BioPharma Inc. has licensing agreements with the City of Hope, National Institutes of Health Program, and The Hebrew University of Jerusalem. The company was formerly known as Project18 Inc. and changed its name to Scopus BioPharma Inc. in December 2017. Scopus BioPharma Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Atossa Therapeutics

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in oncology. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer. It is also developing AT-H201 for lung injury caused by cancer treatment. In addition, the company develops immunotherapy/chimeric antigen receptor therapy programs. It has a research agreement with Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Inc. to support research of cytokine-coated nanoparticles for the treatment of breast cancer. The company was formerly known as Atossa Genetics Inc. and changed its name to Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2020. Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

