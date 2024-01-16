Aubrey Capital Management Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,200 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 1.4% of Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,387 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership increased its position in Tesla by 1.3% during the second quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 3,092 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in Tesla by 1.4% during the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 2,967 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,478 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at $26,232,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,722 shares of company stock worth $4,510,618. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.24.

View Our Latest Report on TSLA

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA traded up $4.16 on Tuesday, reaching $223.05. The stock had a trading volume of 42,004,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,342,633. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $239.38 and a 200 day moving average of $246.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.06 billion, a PE ratio of 70.38, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 2.31. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.31 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.