Aubrey Capital Management Ltd Boosts Stock Position in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,539 shares during the quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,601,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229,643 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,412,000. PointState Capital LP raised its stake in New Fortress Energy by 153.9% in the 1st quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,195,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,946,000 after purchasing an additional 724,709 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 516,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 579.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 522,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,246,000 after purchasing an additional 445,250 shares during the last quarter. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.88.

NFE stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.50. 88,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,138. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.06 and a 12-month high of $42.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $514.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.57 million. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.16%.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

