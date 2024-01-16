Aubrey Capital Management Ltd Buys 2,200 Shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Mobileye Global makes up 1.5% of Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Mobileye Global were worth $2,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MBLY. CWM LLC bought a new position in Mobileye Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the first quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mobileye Global in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Stock Performance

Mobileye Global stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.55. 914,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,525,113. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.19 and a 12-month high of $48.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.52 and a 200 day moving average of $38.56. The firm has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -375.83, a PEG ratio of 84.56 and a beta of -0.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mobileye Global ( NASDAQ:MBLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $530.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.77 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MBLY. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Mobileye Global from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Mobileye Global from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Mobileye Global from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Mobileye Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mobileye Global news, Director Claire C. Mccaskill purchased 27,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,093.05. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,819 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,093.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.18 per share, with a total value of $100,087.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 125,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,414,914.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claire C. Mccaskill bought 27,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,093.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,093.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

