Aubrey Capital Management Ltd Buys New Stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at about $647,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 288.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 90,896 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 67,516 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,278 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 113,486 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,007,571 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $24,620,000 after purchasing an additional 151,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.63. The stock had a trading volume of 5,210,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,521,685. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a PE ratio of 588.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $13.82 and a 12 month high of $20.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.51.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,300.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOLD. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.18.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

