Aubrey Capital Management Ltd Grows Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. AutoZone accounts for about 2.0% of Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AZO. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in AutoZone in the second quarter worth $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in AutoZone by 166.7% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in AutoZone in the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AutoZone stock traded up $71.29 on Tuesday, hitting $2,640.39. 51,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,166. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,623.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,552.49. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,277.88 and a 52 week high of $2,750.00. The company has a market cap of $45.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.67.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $31.57 by $0.98. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $27.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total transaction of $19,902,636.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,530.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total transaction of $19,902,636.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,530.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total transaction of $1,052,325.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,470 shares in the company, valued at $8,820,219.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,918 shares of company stock valued at $53,626,975. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AZO. Oppenheimer cut shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $2,850.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,740.00 to $2,750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,933.00 to $3,027.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,858.35.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

