Aubrey Capital Management Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 29.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. FirstService accounts for about 1.7% of Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in FirstService were worth $2,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService during the second quarter worth $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 126.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of FirstService by 80.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in FirstService during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on FSV shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on FirstService from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FirstService in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of FirstService from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 price target on shares of FirstService and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on FirstService from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSV traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.27. 12,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,913. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.50 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.75. FirstService Co. has a 1 year low of $131.75 and a 1 year high of $166.27.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.02). FirstService had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that FirstService Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.41%.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

