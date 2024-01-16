Aubrey Capital Management Ltd Takes $2.43 Million Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,000. Synopsys comprises about 1.4% of Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the second quarter worth $216,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,606,000. Capital International Inc. CA increased its position in Synopsys by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 20,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,829,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 4,977.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,363,000 after buying an additional 34,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 11.4% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Monday, November 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $19.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $513.90. 1,048,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,405,479. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $329.89 and a 12-month high of $573.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $528.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $480.83. The firm has a market cap of $78.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.07.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $4,484,455.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $1,269,499.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,555,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $4,484,455.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,929.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,073 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,405 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

