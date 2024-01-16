Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) rose 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.10 and last traded at $8.02. Approximately 1,933,246 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 2,763,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.74.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AUPH. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 22nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.70 and a 200-day moving average of $8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.77 and a quick ratio of 5.33.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.08. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 19.54% and a negative net margin of 48.59%. The business had revenue of $54.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUPH. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $140,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,827,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 69.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 26,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 530,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,562,000 after purchasing an additional 110,354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.64% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. The company also offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

