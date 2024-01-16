Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Upgraded to “Buy” by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $120.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Autoliv from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Danske lowered shares of Autoliv from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autoliv has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $110.91.

Autoliv Price Performance

NYSE ALV opened at $104.21 on Friday. Autoliv has a 1 year low of $78.68 and a 1 year high of $111.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The auto parts company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Autoliv’s payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autoliv

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALV. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Autoliv by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in Autoliv during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Autoliv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Autoliv by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 56.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Featured Articles

