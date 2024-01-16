AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,742.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. TheStreet downgraded AutoZone from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Argus lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,775.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $2,975.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of AutoZone from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $2,850.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $2,858.35.

AutoZone Trading Up 0.9 %

AutoZone stock opened at $2,569.10 on Friday. AutoZone has a 1-year low of $2,277.88 and a 1-year high of $2,750.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,623.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,552.49.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.57 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $27.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AutoZone will post 150.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total transaction of $16,729,455.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,171.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total value of $1,052,325.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,820,219.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total value of $16,729,455.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,171.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,918 shares of company stock worth $53,626,975 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,394,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,673,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,247,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

