AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Stock Price Up 2.7%

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2,658.23 and last traded at $2,637.73. Approximately 37,786 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 131,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2,569.10.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,775.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,975.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $2,850.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,858.35.

AutoZone Trading Up 3.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,623.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,552.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.67.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.57 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $27.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total transaction of $8,152,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,416 shares in the company, valued at $9,282,501.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total value of $8,152,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,416 shares in the company, valued at $9,282,501.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total transaction of $1,052,325.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,470 shares in the company, valued at $8,820,219.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,918 shares of company stock valued at $53,626,975 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AutoZone by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,394,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

