Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Shares Sold by Byrne Asset Management LLC

Byrne Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Free Report) by 50.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avidity Biosciences were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RNA. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RNA. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Avidity Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

NASDAQ:RNA traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.04. 138,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,194,808. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.92. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $25.74. The company has a market capitalization of $818.06 million, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 0.54.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,995.34% and a negative return on equity of 36.55%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease is under phase 1/2 clinical trial.

