Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

ASM has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.60 to $1.80 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.70 to $1.80 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th.

Get Avino Silver & Gold Mines alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Trading Up 2.1 %

Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock opened at $0.48 on Friday. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $61.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.75 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $12.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 million.

Institutional Trading of Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,339,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 436,400 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the third quarter worth about $103,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the third quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

(Get Free Report)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprises four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.