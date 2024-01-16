AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) Short Interest Update

AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 585,900 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the December 15th total of 510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RCEL shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on AVITA Medical from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of AVITA Medical in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AVITA Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

NASDAQ RCEL opened at $14.57 on Tuesday. AVITA Medical has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $21.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.16.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $13.65 million for the quarter. AVITA Medical had a negative return on equity of 45.82% and a negative net margin of 74.16%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AVITA Medical will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeremy Curnock Cook sold 2,518 shares of AVITA Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total transaction of $30,895.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,712.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,450 shares of company stock valued at $42,198. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of AVITA Medical by 56.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in AVITA Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in AVITA Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in AVITA Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in AVITA Medical by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.88% of the company’s stock.

AVITA Medical, Inc operates as a regenerative medicine company in the United States, Australia, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.

