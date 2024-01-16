Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 78.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,147,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 505,412 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 1.91% of Azenta worth $57,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Azenta in the third quarter worth $25,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Azenta by 35.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Azenta during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Azenta by 29.5% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Azenta by 25.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. 99.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Azenta Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of AZTA traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.96. 90,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,053. Azenta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.01 and a 1-year high of $66.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -360.17 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.44 and a 200-day moving average of $53.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $165.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on AZTA shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Azenta in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Azenta in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

Azenta Company Profile

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

Further Reading

