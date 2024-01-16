Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) is XY Capital Ltd’s 5th Largest Position

XY Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 1,006.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,267 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,085 shares during the period. Baidu comprises about 3.6% of XY Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. XY Capital Ltd’s holdings in Baidu were worth $6,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hedges Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Baidu in the third quarter valued at $232,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in Baidu during the 3rd quarter worth about $319,000. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Baidu by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,015,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Baidu during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in Baidu by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 443 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 21.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stock Performance

NASDAQ BIDU traded down $4.61 on Tuesday, hitting $104.50. 6,105,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,162,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.09. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.76 and a fifty-two week high of $160.88. The firm has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Baidu from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a report on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet downgraded Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Baidu from $181.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.94.

Company Profile

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

