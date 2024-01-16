Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

BIDU has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Baidu from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $183.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Nomura raised shares of Baidu from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $178.94.

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $109.11 on Friday. Baidu has a 52-week low of $103.32 and a 52-week high of $160.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.09. The firm has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.70.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in Baidu by 24.0% during the second quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 714,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $97,792,000 after purchasing an additional 138,061 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Baidu by 4.3% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 217,107 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,168,000 after acquiring an additional 8,890 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Baidu by 36.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 324,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,398,000 after acquiring an additional 87,215 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Baidu by 148.0% in the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 8,462 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Baidu by 156.6% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

