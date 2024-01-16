Ball (NYSE:BALL) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

Investment analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ball from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Ball from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ball has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.20.

Get Ball alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BALL

Ball Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE BALL opened at $56.36 on Tuesday. Ball has a one year low of $42.81 and a one year high of $62.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.90.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Ball had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ball will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ball news, COO Ronald J. Lewis bought 4,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.91 per share, for a total transaction of $249,980.67. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,606,356.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ball

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BALL. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Ball by 0.7% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 20,340,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,039,000 after acquiring an additional 136,629 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Ball by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,830,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903,021 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Ball by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,952,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,163,000 after purchasing an additional 169,166 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ball by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,979,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,145 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ball by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,700,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,473,000 after buying an additional 37,672 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ball

(Get Free Report)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.