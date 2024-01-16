Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Bank of America by 2.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,024,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,429,000 after purchasing an additional 50,693 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 9.7% in the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 11,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Tilson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter worth approximately $329,000. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 15,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank purchased 5,398 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at $57,002.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.00. 33,566,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,129,199. The stock has a market cap of $253.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $37.00.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BAC

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.