Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stock Position Raised by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,024,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,693 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $55,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its stake in Bank of America by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 54,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 10,535 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 104,312.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 194,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 194,021 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 25,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 37,656,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278,515 shares during the period. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 6.3% during the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 147,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $176,623.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.44.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.20. 29,610,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,735,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.53 and its 200 day moving average is $29.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.41. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $37.00.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

