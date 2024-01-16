Bank of America Increases Fortis (TSE:FTS) Price Target to C$50.00

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Bank of America from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 9.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on Fortis from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Fortis from C$63.00 to C$61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Fortis from C$57.00 to C$52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Fortis from C$54.00 to C$53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$57.27.

Fortis Price Performance

FTS traded down C$0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$55.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,329. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.96. Fortis has a twelve month low of C$49.82 and a twelve month high of C$62.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$55.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$54.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.19.

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.72 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 13.23%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortis will post 3.1624222 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

Featured Stories

