Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Downgraded to Hold at Odeon Capital Group

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Odeon Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.79.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Bank of America

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $32.80 on Tuesday. Bank of America has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $37.00. The company has a market cap of $259.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.70.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of America will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank purchased 5,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,002.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bank of America

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 333.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of America

(Get Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.