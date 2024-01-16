Bank of America Upgrades Ventas (NYSE:VTR) to Buy

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $53.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $48.00. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VTR. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ventas from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Ventas from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ventas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.23.

Ventas Stock Up 2.5 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ventas

NYSE:VTR opened at $49.11 on Tuesday. Ventas has a 1 year low of $39.33 and a 1 year high of $53.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.30. The stock has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,915.92, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 114.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 25,442 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Ventas by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 78,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at $596,000. Thomasville National Bank raised its position in shares of Ventas by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 87,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter worth about $307,000. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

