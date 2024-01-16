Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Sold by Genus Capital Management Inc.

Genus Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 156,804 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 34,458 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal makes up approximately 2.1% of Genus Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Genus Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $13,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMO. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the third quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 82.7% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. 43.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BMO. StockNews.com lowered Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

NYSE:BMO traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 473,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,657. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.66. The stock has a market cap of $68.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $73.98 and a 1 year high of $102.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 1st. The bank reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.07. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a $1.1137 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 103.59%.

Bank of Montreal Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

Further Reading

